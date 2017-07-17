Boris Johnson and Michael Gove are “dangerous and deranged” in their push for a hard Brexit, a senior Tory has told HuffPost UK.

The attack on the Foreign Secretary and Environment Secretary was the latest vitriol in the increasingly bitter Conservative party row over exactly how the UK should quit the EU.

As Theresa May prepares to tell her Cabinet colleagues on Tuesday that she will not tolerate any future leaking of private meetings, the simmering row over Europe continued to boil over amid briefings and counter-briefings.

Defenders of Chancellor Philip Hammond told HuffPost UK that he and Brexit Secretary David Davis were working closely to deliver the best deal for Britain, but their pragmatic approach was being undermined by hardline Leavers in the Cabinet.

After a weekend of attacks on Hammond and as Davis resumed talks in Brussels, the war of words at the top of the Tory Party was ramped up on Monday when one minister said the Chancellor was deliberately attempting to “fuck up” Brexit.