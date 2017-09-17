Sunday Show Round Up: Tory Brexit Wars And What's The Point Of The Lib Dems?

The Andrew Marr Show Amber Rudd was up on Marr to deal with the fallout from two incidents: the Parsons Green terror attack and Boris Johnson’s Brexit article. On the terror attack, Rudd echoed calls for US President Donald Trump to stop tweeting after his missive in the wake of the Parsons Green incident. Trump claimed the bomber “was in the sights of Scotland Yard” – something Rudd dismissed as “pure speculation”.

"It is pure speculation" - UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Donald Trump's tweets about London Tube bomb https://t.co/ZDRX8oBjSQ pic.twitter.com/WsVYLxkhhA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 17, 2017

Rudd revealed an extra £24million was being pumped into counter-terrorism operations.

On Boris, Rudd didn’t disappoint. There’s a full write-up here, but the Home Secretary questioned the timing of his intervention, accused him of trying to backseat drive the negotiations and bluntly said she doesn’t want the Foreign Secretary managing the Brexit process.

As the Liberal Democrat conference kicks off in Bournemouth, party leader Sir Vince Cable appeared to set out how the party can win back voters. He reckons people want a “moderate, common-sense” party.

"People will be looking for a moderate, common sense alternative, and that's what the Lib Dems are for" @vincecable tells #marr pic.twitter.com/8ZixB9kPhI — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) September 17, 2017

On Boris Johnson, Sir Vince said he couldn’t understand why Theresa May hadn’t fired him.

.@vincecable calls on the Prime Minister to fire Boris Johnson "It's like a school out of control" #marr pic.twitter.com/b9mCeRtCnk — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) September 17, 2017

Sunday with Paterson The Lib Dem’s Sir Ed Davey was asked what the point of his party is. He argued the increase in membership showed some people are alarmed by Brexit and looking for a party which tells the “real truths” about what is happening in the world.

What is the point of the Lib Dems, @skynewsniall asks. "People are looking for a party to tell the real truths" says @EdwardJDavey #Paterson pic.twitter.com/ZFVmb5HH5B — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) September 17, 2017

On Sir Vince Cable, Sir Ed said people saw him as a future Prime Minister.

"The majority of people would rather have Vince Cable in No.10," says @EdwardJDavey about the Lib Dems' leader #Paterson pic.twitter.com/SjJYnYBHfE — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) September 17, 2017

Labour’s Dawn Butler was on next to give her party’s view on the public sector pay cap (there’s a full write-up here). Paterson did a good job of showing that while Labour wants to see public sector workers paid more, it is only committed to funding an inflation-equaling pay increase.

.@skynewsniall questions @DawnButlerBrent on Labour's stance on public sector pay & whether the Party could give people a pay rise #Paterson pic.twitter.com/VAZTBgtymm — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) September 17, 2017

Is Labour's Brexit policy confusing? @skynewsniall runs through Party's stance throughout last few months with @DawnButlerBrent #Paterson pic.twitter.com/SfwkHtG46G — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) September 17, 2017

Former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan spoke out about how the Tories could attract young voters. She said the party needed to go back to “first principles” and explain why having a strong economy matters.

Conservative MP @NickyMorgan01 says "if we aren't listening we've got to do better," on the Tories & reaching out to young voters #Paterson pic.twitter.com/FVzTFW0rp0 — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) September 17, 2017

Morgan predicted a lot of “soul-searching” will be going on at Tory conference over the General Election campaign and result.

.@skynewsniall asks is Prime Minister Theresa May disconnected from voters. @NickyMorgan01 says "we've got to be a team in Gov't" #Paterson pic.twitter.com/8zRyivRLC4 — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) September 17, 2017

Theresa May’s de facto deputy Damian Green had a busy morning, appearing on three shows in the space of 90 minutes. On Paterson, he claimed Johnson’s article contained nothing surprising and the Cabinet is united. “People should calm down,” he said.

Is Boris Johnson undermining the PM over Brexit? @DamianGreen says "The Cabinet is united" over "the best possible Brexit deal" #Paterson pic.twitter.com/g50zFos39u — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) September 17, 2017

On the specific points of Johnson’s article, Green said the UK would still be paying money to be part of some EU “institutions” after Brexit, flagging Europol up as a specific example. The Secretary of State also said Johnson would not be sacked.

Paterson asked why, given the terror attack just hours before the article was published, is there no one in the Government who can tell Johnson to “shut up”.

.@skynewsniall asks @DamianGreen is there no-one in the Conservatives who can tell Foreign Minister Boris Johnson to shut up #Paterson pic.twitter.com/sYEcLI0a3p — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) September 17, 2017

Pienaar’s Politics Damian Green also appeared on Radio 5Live, where he echoed Rudd’s comments over the timing of Johnson’s article. Green was asked by John Pienaar if Johnson was being “helpful” in publishing his article. Green: “Well as I say I agree with Amber that the timing could have been better for all sorts of reasons not least the terrible terrorist incident we’ve had... Pienaar: “Are you going to have a word? You’re the First Secretary....” Green: “As I say, there is a huge challenge facing this country that we have got to get these negotiations right.... that whatever we said during the referendum campaign, whichever side we were on in the referendum campaign, the duty of everyone in Government is to make sure we get the best deal for Britain. That’s what we are all doing. The Cabinet is united in doing that.” Sunday Politics The Sunday Politics returned with Sarah Smith as the new host – taking over from Andrew Neill. And guess who was her first guest? That’s right, Damian Green. Smith pressed him on the suggestion that the NHS could get an extra £350million a week after Brexit after all. Green said such decisions are a long way off.

Smith asked Damian Green if he was Theresa May’s “Willie” – a reference to Thatcher’s longserving deputy Willie Whitelaw. A stuttering Green kept a straight face as he answered.