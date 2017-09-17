Sunday Show Round Up: Tory Brexit Wars And What's The Point Of The Lib Dems?

The Andrew Marr Show
Amber Rudd was up on Marr to deal with the fallout from two incidents: the Parsons Green terror attack and Boris Johnson’s Brexit article.
On the terror attack, Rudd echoed calls for US President Donald Trump to stop tweeting after his missive in the wake of the Parsons Green incident.
Trump claimed the bomber “was in the sights of Scotland Yard” – something Rudd dismissed as “pure speculation”.
Rudd revealed an extra £24million was being pumped into counter-terrorism operations.
On Boris, Rudd didn’t disappoint. There’s a full write-up here, but the Home Secretary questioned the timing of his intervention, accused him of trying to backseat drive the negotiations and bluntly said she doesn’t want the Foreign Secretary managing the Brexit process.
As the Liberal Democrat conference kicks off in Bournemouth, party leader Sir Vince Cable appeared to set out how the party can win back voters. He reckons people want a “moderate, common-sense” party.
On Boris Johnson, Sir Vince said he couldn’t understand why Theresa May hadn’t fired him.
Sunday with Paterson
The Lib Dem’s Sir Ed Davey was asked what the point of his party is. He argued the increase in membership showed some people are alarmed by Brexit and looking for a party which tells the “real truths” about what is happening in the world.
On Sir Vince Cable, Sir Ed said people saw him as a future Prime Minister.
Labour’s Dawn Butler was on next to give her party’s view on the public sector pay cap (there’s a full write-up here). Paterson did a good job of showing that while Labour wants to see public sector workers paid more, it is only committed to funding an inflation-equaling pay increase.
Former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan spoke out about how the Tories could attract young voters. She said the party needed to go back to “first principles” and explain why having a strong economy matters.
Morgan predicted a lot of “soul-searching” will be going on at Tory conference over the General Election campaign and result.
Theresa May’s de facto deputy Damian Green had a busy morning, appearing on three shows in the space of 90 minutes. On Paterson, he claimed Johnson’s article contained nothing surprising and the Cabinet is united. “People should calm down,” he said.
On the specific points of Johnson’s article, Green said the UK would still be paying money to be part of some EU “institutions” after Brexit, flagging Europol up as a specific example. The Secretary of State also said Johnson would not be sacked.
Paterson asked why, given the terror attack just hours before the article was published, is there no one in the Government who can tell Johnson to “shut up”.
Pienaar’s Politics
Damian Green also appeared on Radio 5Live, where he echoed Rudd’s comments over the timing of Johnson’s article.
Green was asked by John Pienaar if Johnson was being “helpful” in publishing his article.
Green: “Well as I say I agree with Amber that the timing could have been better for all sorts of reasons not least the terrible terrorist incident we’ve had...
Pienaar: “Are you going to have a word? You’re the First Secretary....”
Green: “As I say, there is a huge challenge facing this country that we have got to get these negotiations right.... that whatever we said during the referendum campaign, whichever side we were on in the referendum campaign, the duty of everyone in Government is to make sure we get the best deal for Britain. That’s what we are all doing. The Cabinet is united in doing that.”
Sunday Politics
The Sunday Politics returned with Sarah Smith as the new host – taking over from Andrew Neill.
And guess who was her first guest? That’s right, Damian Green.
Smith pressed him on the suggestion that the NHS could get an extra £350million a week after Brexit after all. Green said such decisions are a long way off.
Smith asked Damian Green if he was Theresa May’s “Willie” – a reference to Thatcher’s longserving deputy Willie Whitelaw. A stuttering Green kept a straight face as he answered.
There was a debate about proposals to change the way Labour elects its leader. Expect to hear much more of this in the next few weeks.