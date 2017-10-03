Boris Johnson's Best Gags From His Conference Speech

Boris Johnson delivered his keynote speech to the Conservative Party Conference this afternoon, and during his wide-ranging address managed to get some laughs.

Jeremy Corbyn, the media and his own colleagues were the butt of the jokes, with the Labour leader being subject to most of the gags.

Here are the best jokes from the Foreign Secretary’s speech.

On the media’s coverage of Brexit

Every day a distinguished pink newspaper manages to make Eeyore look positively exuberant and across the world the impression is being given that this country is not up to it.