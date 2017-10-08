Ruth Davidson has said Boris Johnson must prove his loyalty to Theresa May amid suggestions the foreign secretary could be demoted in a reshuffle.

The Scottish Tory leader told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday morning that the prime minister was able to choose who she wanted in her cabinet as it was “entirely within her purview”.

Asked about Johnson, Davidson said: “He has come out to say he is fully behind every dot, comma, T and word of the Florence speech. I want to see the prime minister hold him to that.”

Davidson added that May was the “best person to lead us forward” following a week of turmoil in the party that saw an attempted coup.