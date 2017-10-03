Packed with sex, slapstick and supercharged Brexit optimism, Boris Johnson’s speech certainly hit the conference G-spot. He won the biggest cheers of the Manchester gathering so far after reassuring activists he was utterly loyal to the PM, while making a better job than she does in attacking Labour and boosting Tory morale.

The usual Johnsonian phrasing was deployed. Remoaners were full of “gloom and dubitation [doubt]”, wishing “a plague of boils or a murrain [fever] on our cattle”. He talked of “the syncretic [a religious fusion] genius of our country” and the “gigantic cyclotron of talent” in the UK. Terrorists Boko Haram were “numbskulls”.

And Boris spotted enemies within and without, picking them off one by one. The Brexit-doubting Economist was “glossy-covered, elegantly written, suspiciously unread”. The FT “make Eeyore look positively exuberant”, a Winnie-the-Pooh reference that doubles up as the Brexiteers’ nickname for Philip Hammond. Tiggerish Boris had Jeremy Corbyn most in his sights, however, and his call to send “the superannuated space cadet from Islington” into orbit will surely play on the crucial evening news clips.

Johnson once held a brick up as a prop on a previous conference stage, but today his main prop was Corbyn’s “voletrousered” effigy, a revolutionary Guy Fawkes to chuck on the bonfire. Perhaps taking David Cameron’s advice to Corbyn to ‘‘put on a proper suit, do up your tie and sing the national anthem’, the Foreign Secretary did just that (his hair cut neatly for once, his tie straight) as he wrapped himself tightly in the Union Flag of Brexit.