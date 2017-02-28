Boris Johnson Warns Trade Deal With EU Could Take Longer Than Two Years

Boris Johnson has admitted it could take longer than two years for the United Kingdom to sign a trade deal with the European Union.

The foreign secretary said today “electoral considerations” in France and Germany could lead to a delay.

Theresa May has said a free trade deal with Brussels can be completed alongside the two-year exit talks.

She is expected to trigger Article 50 - the formal process of leaving the EU - at some point this month.

But Johnson issued note of caution today when asked if a deal would take two years.

“It depends how our friends and partners choose to handle it,” he told the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) annual conference.

“They can play it long, they have electoral considerations, as everybody knows. I think there’s every reason why we [should] go this full tilt and get it done within two years. But let’s see how it goes.”

The prime minister has said no deal with Brussels on trade is better than a “bad deal”.

But George Osborne warned the same conference today that leaving the EU without a trade deal would be “the biggest act of protectionism in British history.”