A mum has shared a touching story of how her son, who has autism formed a special bond with their family dog.

The mother, who anonymously shared her story on the Love What Matters Facebook page, shared a photo that was two years old but which still moves her when she sees it.

She explained her son Lucas is “slightly on the spectrum”, and their dog Max is an abused rescue dog they saved from mistreatment.

“The abuse caused [Max] to fear human touch, except for Lucas,” she wrote on 14 February.

“They are best friends. Max is Luke’s protector.

“They have taught each other so much. About trust, about love, about companionship.”