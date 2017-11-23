Magical Moment Boys Are Reunited With Military Dad After Making A Wish To Santa

What started out as simply a fun festive day out turned out to be a very special day for two boys, when they were unexpectedly reunited with their father who had been away in the military.

Declan, 11, and Connor, seven, visited Drayton Manor Theme Park with their mum Abby Gibson, and grandmother, Ann Holden, on 18 November.

Abby had secretly arranged a surprise union for her boys with their dad, Chris, who had been in the Falklands with the RAF.

The boys told Santa they wished their dad was home for Christmas and the touching moment their wish was granted was filmed, capturing the boys’ ecstatic reaction on camera.

“The kids had no idea,” said Abby. “They knew their dad was coming home at some point in November but I never told them the exact date as I wanted it to be a surprise.”