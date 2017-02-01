Brexit Bill: Full List Of 47 Labour MPs Who Voted Against Brexit

MPs tonight voted in favour of triggering Article 50, a significant step towards Brexit. While more votes in the House of Commons will follow, the division set out where MPs stand.
But arguably the most significant aspect of the voting lists was 47 Labour MPs rebelling against leader Jeremy Corbyn, who insisted they back the Government’s position by issuing a three-line whip.
They were:
Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East)
Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow)
Graham Allen (Nottingham North)
Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting)
Luciana Berger (Liverpool, Wavertree)
Ben Bradshaw (Exeter)
Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West)
Lyn Brown (West Ham)
Chris Bryant (Rhondda)
Karen Buck (Westminster North)
Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central)
Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth)
Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley)
Ann Coffey (Stockport)
Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark)
Mary Creagh (Wakefield)
Stella Creasy (Walthamstow)
Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West)
Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth)
Jim Dowd (Lewisham West and Penge)
Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood)
Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside)
Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme)
Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford)
Mike Gapes (Ilford South)
Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)
Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood)
Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch)
Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton)
Peter Kyle (Hove)
David Lammy (Tottenham)
Rachael Maskell (York Central)
Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East)
Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North)
Madeleine Moon (Bridgend)
Ian Murray (Edinburgh South)
Stephen Pound (Ealing North)
Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall)
Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn)
Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith)
Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington)
Owen Smith (Pontypridd)
Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central)
Stephen Timms (East Ham)
Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green)
Alan Whitehead (Southampton, Test)
Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge)
The sole Conservative MP who voted against the Bill:
Ken Clarke (Rushcliffe)
There were 50 SNP MPs who voted no. They were:
Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh (Ochil and South Perthshire), Richard Arkless (Dumfries and Galloway), Hannah Bardell (Livingston), Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South), Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber), Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North), Philip Boswell (Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill), Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith), Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun), Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow), Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife), Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West), Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde), Angela Crawley (Lanark and Hamilton East), Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk), Martin Docherty-Hughes (West Dunbartonshire), Stuart Donaldson (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine), Margaret Ferrier (Rutherglen and Hamilton West), Stephen Gethins (North East Fife), Patricia Gibson (North Ayrshire and Arran), Patrick Grady (Glasgow North), Peter Grant (Glenrothes), Neil Gray (Airdrie and Shotts), Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey), Stewart Hosie (Dundee East), George Kerevan (East Lothian), Calum Kerr (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk), Chris Law (Dundee West), Angus MacNeil (Na h-Eileanan an Iar), John McNally (Falkirk), Stewart McDonald (Glasgow South), Stuart McDonald (Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East), Anne McLaughlin (Glasgow North East), Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West), Paul Monaghan (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross), Roger Mullin (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath), Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North), John Nicolson (East Dunbartonshire), Brendan O’Hara (Argyll and Bute), Kirsten Oswald (East Renfrewshire), Steven Paterson (Stirling), Angus Robertson (Moray), Alex Salmond (Gordon), Tommy Sheppard (Edinburgh East), Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West), Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central), Mike Weir (Angus), Eilidh Whiteford (Banff and Buchan), Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire) and Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire).
There were seven Liberal Democrats who opposed the Bill. They were:
Tom Brake (Carshalton and Wallington), Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland), Nick Clegg (Sheffield, Hallam), Tim Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale), Sarah Olney (Richmond Park), John Pugh (Southport) and Mark Williams (Ceredigion).
Three SDLP voted against. They were:
Mark Durkan (Foyle), Alasdair McDonnell (Belfast South) and Margaret Ritchie (South Down).
They were joined by two Plaid Cymru MPs Liz Saville Roberts (Dwyfor Meirionnydd) and Hywel Williams (Arfon) plus three Independent MPs Lady Hermon (North Down), Natalie McGarry (Glasgow East) and Michelle Thomson (Edinburgh West). Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton Pavilion) also voted against the Bill.