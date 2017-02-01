Brexit Bill: Full List Of 47 Labour MPs Who Voted Against Brexit

MPs tonight voted in favour of triggering Article 50, a significant step towards Brexit. While more votes in the House of Commons will follow, the division set out where MPs stand.

Brexit vote by way of a pie chart: 81.4% for, 18.6% against pic.twitter.com/gUf1r60k1N — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) February 1, 2017

But arguably the most significant aspect of the voting lists was 47 Labour MPs rebelling against leader Jeremy Corbyn, who insisted they back the Government’s position by issuing a three-line whip. They were: Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East) Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow) Graham Allen (Nottingham North) Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting) Luciana Berger (Liverpool, Wavertree) Ben Bradshaw (Exeter) Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West) Lyn Brown (West Ham) Chris Bryant (Rhondda)

PA/PA Archive Chris Bryant MP

Karen Buck (Westminster North) Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central) Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth) Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley) Ann Coffey (Stockport) Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark) Mary Creagh (Wakefield) Stella Creasy (Walthamstow)

Yui Mok/PA Wire Stella Creasy MP

Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West) Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth) Jim Dowd (Lewisham West and Penge) Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood) Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside) Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme) Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford) Mike Gapes (Ilford South) Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South) Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood) Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch) Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton) Peter Kyle (Hove) David Lammy (Tottenham)

Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive David Lammy MP

Rachael Maskell (York Central) Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East) Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North) Madeleine Moon (Bridgend) Ian Murray (Edinburgh South) Stephen Pound (Ealing North) Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall) Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn) Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith) Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington) Owen Smith (Pontypridd) Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central) Stephen Timms (East Ham) Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green) Alan Whitehead (Southampton, Test) Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge)

Breakdown of 114 MPs voting against Brexit by party pic.twitter.com/MyzPxvX6ja — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) February 1, 2017