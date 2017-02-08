Brexit took a major step forward tonight in the House of Commons as MPs voted overwhelmingly to kickstart the process to leave the European Union.

MPs voted in favour of the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill in the Commons at third reading by 494 to 122, a government majority of 372.

When passed after it goes through the House of Lords, the legislation will give Theresa May the authority to trigger Article 50 and begin the Brexit negotiations with Brussels.

Labour MPs, the majority of whom campaigned for a Remain vote in the referendum, have agonised over the Brexit votes in parliament.

In the event, 52 Labour MPs who rebelled against Jeremy Corbyn and refused to back Brexit.

The list included 13 members of the Labour leader’s shadow frontbench, including three party whips, and Clive Lewis from his Shadow Cabinet.