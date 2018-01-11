Brexit Briefing: Making Plans With Nigel

HuffPost UK

Channel 5

There is a school of thought that Tony Blair has no more influence in British politics, and his calls for a second EU referendum are falling on deaf ears. How wrong that is. One person who has clearly been paying close attention to the former Prime Minister is Nigel Farage. The former Ukip leader today decided he hadn’t been in the headlines for a while, and called for another vote on the UK’s membership of the EU. Appearing on Channel 5, the MEP said: “What is for certain is that the Cleggs, the Blairs, the Adonises will never ever ever give up - they will go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process. “So maybe, just maybe, I am reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership.” Nick Clegg took to Twitter to agree with his old adversary, tweeting: “I agree with Nigel.” Could this actually happen? Could the dream team of Blair, Clegg and Farage actually achieve a second referendum? I wouldn’t bet your holiday euros on it. The Tories aren’t going to call it; a Corbyn-led Labour government isn’t going to call it; and the Lib Dems aren’t going to win an election. Even Ukip don’t support it, with new leader Henry Bolton taking time away from his hectic personal life to issue a statement opposing Farage. 2) No No Deal Brexit Minister But There Is A Minister Who Supports No Deal

ITV

Suella Fernandes says that there is unlikely to be a bill from the EU for the UK to leave and claims it is part of 'project fear' #bbcqtpic.twitter.com/bBjbsIgC2M — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) April 6, 2017

Theresa May revealed in December the UK would hand over up to £39billion as it leaves the EU, but that’s probably just more Project Fear from a former Remainer campaigner, right Suella? 3) ‘Come Help Us With Brexit! No Experience Necessary!’

kroach via Getty Images

It’s not just Fernandes who is joining the Brexit Department, with a glut of new staff being hired by the Government. DExEU wants to recruit a team of policy advisers, a senior internal communications officer and an executive assistant. Also advertised is a deputy director position within the EU Exit section of the Government Digital Service, a branch of the Cabinet Office. According to the job descriptions, hopefuls do not need any previous experience or knowledge of the EU or to speak other languages - but the department says it would “welcome applications from candidates with a background in management consultancy”. According to a report released late last year, civil servants are quitting DExEU four times faster than the average rate and are the most over-worked in government. As of December, 140 key roles remained unfilled as the UK prepared to enter crucial second-stage negotiations with EU chiefs. 4) The ‘Cake And Eat It Sitcom’ Sounds Brilliant

RichVintage via Getty Images