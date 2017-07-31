Brexit Cheerleader Confirms Government Wants To Keep EU Healthcare Benefits

Brexiteer Steve Baker has confirmed the government wants the UK to keep hold of its current healthcare benefits after it leaves the EU.

The Wycombe MP, who played a key role in galvanising Tory eurosceptics ahead of the referendum last year, said the UK will seek to protect benefits which allow its citizens to access health services in Europe for free, or at a reduced cost, as part of its exit negotiations.

Responding to a written question, Baker, who was made a Brexit minister by Theresa May after the general election, said: “As part of a reciprocal deal, we are looking to protect the healthcare rights of both UK-insured individuals who are living in the EU and of EU-insured individuals who are living in the UK before the specified date.”

He said the governments wants UK residents to continue to be able to obtain European Health Insurance Cards, which allow them to easily obtain medical treatment while on holiday or staying temporarily in EU countries.