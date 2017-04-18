The UK’s Brexit Department is facing online ridicule after Tweeting “embarrassing” graphs on trade and economic growth that suggest the benefits of staying in the EU.

The Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) came under fire after it posted two images on the growing trade since the Second World War and on trade with emerging markets.

Far from promoting the case for life after Brexit, the graphics instead underlined how heavily dependent Britain is on trade links and deals with the 27 EU states, critics said.

And Labour’s elections chief Andrew Gwynne pounced on the row to declare that the new department – which was formed under Brexit Secretary David Davis’s leadership last July – was “out of its depth”.

DExEU’s official Twitter account ran into trouble when it used this trade graph.

DEXEU

We have a long and successful history as a trading nation. We've seen steady growth in trade as a percentage of GDP in the post-war period pic.twitter.com/ElYDc2Ny0P — Exiting the EU Dept (@DExEUgov) April 13, 2017

Within minutes, it was pointed out that the illustration failed to include the fact that the UK joined the the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1973 - and that a longer timeframe from 1900 showed the real impact.

@DExEUgov I think you'll find this graph is more accurate - showing nicely the benefits of being WITHIN the single market pic.twitter.com/i0W9K6Y8pK — Clive Davies ❄️ (@CliveDaviesUK) April 13, 2017

Others highlighted that trade also rose at the point when the EU’s single market, which was strongly supported by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, started in 1993.

@DExEUgov You seem be having a few problems with your graphs..don't worry I've sorted it for you pic.twitter.com/hejyZVREqz — paul wild (@PaulWildLibDem) April 13, 2017

Yet others were more withering.

@DExEUgov I've changed the chart with a red line to show how it would have looked if the UK had not joined the EEC in 1973. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/cJ1q5rbZ76 — Doomlord Remain (@DoomlordVek) April 13, 2017

@DExEUgov Err, aren't you supposed to be making the case against staying in the EU? You know, straight bananas and that kind of thing. — Sibley The Best (@Goldfishwars) April 13, 2017

@DExEUgov Interesting it's more or less flat from 1950-1970 and then increases consistently after that. Why's that do you think? — James West (@ejwwest) April 13, 2017

Starting to think that @DExEUgov twitter is run by a pro-Remain troll. #StrongerIn https://t.co/tOKlPiskxb — Matthew Flint 🇪🇺 (@mkflint) April 13, 2017

The Brexit department’s second tweet on ‘emerging markets’ was also subjected to some similarly harsh responses.

DEXEU

The EU remains an important trading partner for the UK, but the importance of emerging markets has also been increasing over time pic.twitter.com/u3XbAtwXvz — Exiting the EU Dept (@DExEUgov) April 13, 2017

Sam Ashworth-Hayes of the InFacts website, which puts the case for remaining in the EU, tweeted a breakdown.

InFacts

@CER_IanBond @DExEUgov And 'Serbia and Montenegro', which doesn't exist since 2006 (at the start of the period of the graph). — Paul James Cardwell (@Cardwell_PJ) April 13, 2017

@DExEUgov Another graph? After the last one? You are brave, I'll give you that. — Fosh (@foshtown) April 13, 2017

@DExEUgov Liechtenstein also has a GDP 1/5000th that of EU, and 1/5th that of Sainsbury's — Iain Clucas (@clooky) April 13, 2017

@DExEUgov I'm sure you meant to do this as £, not %, since the latter could be very misleading. Here it is in absolute terms pic.twitter.com/xQq6cI2jcr — Rob Kenny (@hoppingrhino) April 13, 2017

Tweeters were pretty savage about the prospects of a huge boost in trade with Lichtenstein too.

@DExEUgov So, the new plan to save UK economy post #Brexit: exports to Liechtenstein (a country which @DExEUgov can't even spell right). — Ian Bond (@CER_IanBond) April 13, 2017

@DExEUgov Lichtenstein only top there because I bought a coffee and slice of cake there in 2014, whereas only a cup of tea in 2004. — EGKB James (@EGKBJames) April 13, 2017

@DExEUgov If Liechtenstein is Britain's next big trading partner the UK Government might want to learn how to spell it. — Derek Sloan (@derekjsloan) April 13, 2017

@DExEUgov Next graph from DexEU, "countries beginning with a B which registered fastest growth in jam consumption by women under 24 called Sandra" — Chris Kendall ❄️🇪🇺 (@ottocrat) April 13, 2017

@DExEUgov you misspelled the country that's supposed to save Brexit Britain. It's spelled Liechtenstein. — KNE (@KNenquirer) April 13, 2017

Andrew Gwynne, Shadow minister and Labours’ Elections Chair told HuffPost UK: “This is another embarrassing slip up for Theresa May and shows a government out of their depth.

“Labour is fighting the Tories’ ideologically driven Hard Brexit - a plan that would be disastrous for our economy.

“These posts do little to imbue trust in the competency of a department that is overseeing such important negotiations. I hope their negotiating strategy is better than their social media strategy.”

Theresa May triggered the formal Brexit process last month as she started the two-year ‘Article 50’ talks with Brussels and the other EU states on the UK’s withdrawal.

EU leaders are due to meet later this month to decide their own priorities and timetable for the negotiations, which are set to end with Britain finally quitting the bloc in 2019.

Some Twitter users leaped to the defence of the Department’s embattled Twitter account, declaring – as Thatcher had done – that until the single market, the EU talked about free trade but did little to promote it.

@Carter_AndrewJ @DoomlordVek @DExEUgov In cash terms, UK was no more open 20yrs after joining EEC than it had been in 1973 — Martin Beck (@becksv8) April 14, 2017

Some also linked to a piece by Brexit economist Tim Congdon, which claimed that the UK was more open to trade in the 1950s than in the 1990s.

A Government source told HuffPost UK: “This material was all published in the government’s White Paper earlier this year. As ministers said then and since, the UK is in a position of strength as it seeks a deep and special partnership with the EU and prepares to be able to sign new trade deals with emerging markets.”

It emerged this week that Davis will try to keep two of the EU’s most prestigious agencies in London even after Brexit.