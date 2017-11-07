Anti-Brexit MPs React With Fury As Tory Minister Questions Their Loyalty

Furious MPs hit back at Tory claims there were on the “side” of the EU for demanding the Government release secret economic studies on Brexit.

Brexit Minister Steve Baker said the public would be questioning “whose side are they on?” as a series of MPs called on the Government to honour its commitment to release the papers during an urgent debate in the Commons this afternoon.

The accusation was repeated by fellow Tory MP Desmond Swayne as he defended the Government’s delay in publishing the documents.

Labour, Lib Dem and anti-Brexit Tory MPs all reacted furiously to the claim, insisting they were on the side of the public.

The Government agreed last Wednesday to publish the analysis of how Brexit would impact on 58 sectors of the UK economy, but six days on Baker said there might be a further delay of up to three weeks.

After being challenged over the reason for the delay, Baker said: “I think the public will look at the Labour Party today, look at what they’re asking for, they will look at the kind of narrative which members opposite are trying to create and they will ask ‘Whose side are they on?’”

Labour’s former Shadow Europe Minister Pat McFadden described the Government as having “the stench of death about it”, before addressing the question of disloyalty to the UK.

He said: “Most concerning of all is the Minister’s attempt today to come to the House and say that those who ask for this information should have their patriotism questioned.

“This will not stand and it cannot be allowed to stand.

“The House gave the Minister an instruction, so my request to him today is to show – in this week, of all weeks for the Government – a modicum of competence and pass these studies to the Committee without redaction as soon as possible.”