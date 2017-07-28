Brexit Transition Deal Will End By 2022, Says Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond has said any transition deal struck with the European Union to ease the United Kingdom into Brexit will end by 2022.

Britain will officially leave the EU in March 2019. But the chancellor told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme this morning that “many things will look similar” the day after Brexit.

He said a “transition period when we would hope to have continued access to the European market” could be in place for two or three years.

“There will be a process between the date we leave the European Union and the date on which the new treaty-based arrangements between the UK and the European Union which we hope and expect to negotiate come into force,” he said,

“I think there is a broad consensus that this process has to be completed by the scheduled time of the next general election, which is in June 2022, so a period of at the most three years in order to put these new arrangements in place and move us on a steady path without cliff edges from where we are today to the new long-term relationship with the European Union.”