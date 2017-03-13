MPs who campaigned for ‘Remain’ at the EU referendum but voted to give Theresa May the authority to start the Brexit process are guilty of accepting the politics of Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini, a Lib Dem peer has claimed.

Lord Taverne said on Monday evening that the House of Lords should have refused to allow the House of Commons to have its way on how the UK leaves the EU.

He said MPs had decided to “abandoned the principle of parliamentary democracy”.

MPs from different parties who were opposed to Brexit have since voted in parliament to allow it to happen.

They have argued it would be wrong to oppose the referendum result even if they disagree personally.

But Lord Taverne told the Lords it was “a very dangerous step towards the doctrine that the peoples’ will must always prevail”.

“This is doctrine that always have been favored by Hitler by Mussolini, by Stalin, by [Turkish president] Erdoğan at this time,” he said.

Peers had amended the government’s European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill to introduce a “meaningful’’ parliamentary vote on the final deal with Brussels and guarantees on protections for EU nationals living in Britain.

However earlier on Monday, MPs overturned the changes. And the Lords later backed down in deference to the elected chamber.

Theresa May is now free to trigger Article 50 when she wants on her own terms. Downing Street indicated today the prime minister would start the Brexit process towards the end of the month.