The world of showbiz is in mourning following the death of Bruce Forsyth at the age of 89.
A singer, dancer, presenter, comedian and musician, Brucie was that rare thing - and all-round entertainer, that kept him at the top of his game for decades.
BBC Director-General Tony Hall described Bruce as “one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known.”
He said: “I’ve never seen anyone quite like him when it comes to performing in front of a crowd. He had a remarkable chemistry with his audience – that’s what made him such an amazing professional and why he was so loved.”
Following the announcement of his death, stars from all corners of the entertainment world have paid tribute to him, including current ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, as well as the ‘Strictly’ judges - past and present.
