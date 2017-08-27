Bruce Forsyth's Widow, Wilnelia, Opens Up About His Death: 'We Were All By His Side'

Sir Bruce Forsyth’s widow, Wilnelia, has opened up about the star’s death, revealing he passed away peacefully and surrounded by family.
She revealed his death was “as organised and structured as his life”, as she also told of the “big hole” she now has in her life.
Wilnelia told The Sun: “His daughters, our son JJ and my mother Delia – who also stood by my side supporting me – were all by his side.
“He left quietly and in peace. Like everything he did, his departure was as organised and structured as his life.
She added: “We have our house full of flowers, the television has not stopped dedicating special programmes and calls of solidarity have not stopped.”
It was announced Bruce had passed away at the age of 89 on 18 August, following a long period of ill health.
Following the news, stars from all corners of the entertainment world have paid tribute to him, including current ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, as well as the ‘Strictly’ judges - past and present.
BBC Director-General Tony Hall also described Bruce as “one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known.”
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses have also confirmed plans to honour Bruce when the new series kicks off next month.
The pro dancers will be taking to the floor during the launch episode to perform a special routine in memory of the legendary entertainer.