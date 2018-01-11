A Conservative member of the House of Lords has used the C-word in Parliament as she laid out the how the abuse received by politicians risks damaging democracy.

Baroness Anne Jenkin was speaking during a debate on social media regulations when she pointed to research showing Tory parliamentary candidates - and especially women - were more likely to receive intimidation than candidates from other parties.

“This is worrying,” said Baroness Jenkin, who co-founded Women2Win, which was set up in 2005 to get more Conservative women into parliament.

“It is hard enough to get women to stand for public office, and all barriers need to be addressed. If they are not we will be left with a political culture that does not reflect the society it should represent, with serious implications for our democracy.”