Senior Cabinet ministers have agreed to increase Britain’s Brexit payment to the EU – but only if Brussels and London “jump together” on agreeing new talks on trade and transition deals.

After a two-hour meeting in Downing Street, a special Cabinet committee decided to up the UK’s financial offer towards its “divorce bill” on leaving the bloc in 2019.

But despite speculation that the offer will nearly double from 20bn euros to 38bn euros, no specific figure was discussed as Theresa May chaired the gathering of a top team finely-balanced between former ‘Leavers’ and ‘Remainers’.

MPs are set to vote on fresh amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill on Tuesday, hours after the full Cabinet is expected to confirm the broad strategy of pledging more money to Brussels in return for guarantees on future trade talks.

HuffPost UK understands that the Cabinet Exit and Trade (Strategy and Negotiations) sub-committee agreed on Monday to allow Brexit Secretary David Davis to offer more money to the EU to strengthen his negotiating hand.

Senior Brexiteers including Boris Johnson, Liam Fox and Michael Gove all agreed to the move in a bid to break the deadlock in talks with the EU’s Michel Barnier ahead of a crunch EU summit in December.