Google Bans 'Call Blaze And The Monster Machines' App As It Threatens To Knife Kids

Google has banned a kids’ app from its Play store after parents heard a character threaten to knife children.

The app, based on the Nickelodeon show ‘Blaze And The Monster Machines’, is disguised to look like an official product where you can “call” the characters.

One mum, Katisha Long, from Gloucester, was horrified by what she heard on the app and shared it on Facebook on 22 January.

The voice on the app starts off normal: “Hi kids, I’m your new friend! You see, I want to play with you kiddo. Maybe we could perform some fun games together.”

However it then takes a sinister turn: ”You look afraid, is it this knife in my hands? Making you a little nervous? This knife is going to improve your look when it’s sticking right out of you.”