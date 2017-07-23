A new list of contestants appearing in this summer’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has reportedly been leaked, including a number of names who hadn’t previously been rumoured.
According to the Daily Star, ‘Real Housewives’ star Brandi Glanville will be heading into the house next month, alongside ‘Geordie Shore’ WILD Nathan Henry and so-called human Ken doll Rodrigo Alves, who had been tipped to appear in the regular series of ‘Big Brother’ earlier this year.
Joining them will be a number of stars whose stints in the house had already been teased, including former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, ‘X Factor’ finalist Amelia Lily, former TV personality John Leslie and ‘TOWIE’ star Pete Wicks.
Also on the rumoured leaked line-up are ‘Gogglebox’ fave Sandi Bogle and outrageous ‘Ex On The Beach’ cast member Jemma Lucy.
An insider told the Daily Star the leak was a “nightmare” for producers, adding: “They only want the housemates to know who they’ll be living with once they walk into the house.
“Now they will have the chance to find out about each other online. It could ruin the dynamic producers were hoping for.”
However, this so-called “leaked” list only features nine names, meaning there are presumably still a few surprises to be announced further down the line.
Among the rumoured contestants not named on this list include former ‘Love Island’ contestant Paul Danan, paranormal expert Derek Acorah and comedian Helen Lederer, while it’s still not been confirmed whether this series will also feature former ‘CBB’ contestants, in keeping with January’s popular ‘All Stars And New Stars’ run.
The new series of ‘CBB’ launches on Tuesday 1 August on Channel 5.