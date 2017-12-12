Why Writing A Letter To Santa Will Bring Your Child More Than Just Gifts

Parents should encourage kids to put pen to paper and actually write letters to Santa, rather than speeding up the process by sending an email.

The Children’s Literacy Charity said physically writing a letter to Father Christmas is “what this time of year is all about”, despite ‘Email Santa’ sites being created.

It gives children the opportunity to practise writing as a skill, seeing as much of their time may be spent on computers, phones and iPads.

“Children are writing fewer letters to Santa as email is taking over for time-pressed parents,” said Matthew Hickey, CEO of the charity.

“We know a lot of stuff is happening online and digitally, and of course being digitally literate is important, but we believe writing is paramount to a child’s development and will always be important.

“If you can’t handwrite, how can you answer an exam question properly, or fill out an application form?”