    Letters From Santa: Your Child Can Get A Note From Father Christmas While Also Doing Good For Charity

    Yes, it's that time again 🎅📝

    25/10/2017 10:47 BST | Updated 14 hours ago

    You can ensure your child gets a letter from Santa, while also helping spread the seasonal cheer by donating to charity, with the NSPCC’s latest Christmas initiative.

    A suggested donation of £5 per letter will not only cover the cost of sending Santa’s note by “RudolphMail” but will also go towards helping keep children safe.

    *Spoiler alert ahead: Not for little eyes* 

    RomoloTavani via Getty Images

    Parents can choose from eight enchanting Christmas stories and personalise the letter to include their child’s name, age, best friend, gender and a personalised message. 

    The age categories (1-3, 4-5, 6+, ‘baby’s first’ and ‘grown-up’ letter) ensure the letter is easier to read for younger kids, and longer for more advanced readers.

    All the letters are posted out in early December. To make sure your child receives their letter in time, you’re advised to order online before 16 December

    If you’re ordering more than one letter for the same address, they’ll be posted together and arrive in a large Rudolph-themed envelope, addressed to ‘The Children’.

    For more information on ordering letters and to get your questions answered, click here.

    Have a peek at some of the letter designs below: 

    NSPCC
    NSPCC

