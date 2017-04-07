Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine has reflected on her post-baby body, six months after giving birth to her third child.

The 29-year-old mum, who married the ‘Take Me Out’ host in 2011, has three-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and six-month-old Felicity with the star.

Having given birth in September 2016, the mum snapped a photo of herself in the gym for her first workout in a year.

“I did try to work out quite soon after having my baby but I just wasn’t ready,” she wrote on Instagram. “Now she is six months old and I actually have a little bit of energy.”