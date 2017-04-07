Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine has reflected on her post-baby body, six months after giving birth to her third child.
The 29-year-old mum, who married the ‘Take Me Out’ host in 2011, has three-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and six-month-old Felicity with the star.
Having given birth in September 2016, the mum snapped a photo of herself in the gym for her first workout in a year.
“I did try to work out quite soon after having my baby but I just wasn’t ready,” she wrote on Instagram. “Now she is six months old and I actually have a little bit of energy.”
McGuiness continued: “I will have my abs back this summer. Back in my happy place.
“This is my kind of therapy #6monthsPostPartum #Mumof3 #TwinMum.”
The mum has been documenting her post-baby body since giving birth to Felicity. In October 2016, she shared a photo of her post-baby body two weeks after Felicity’s birth.
“I have lost a lot of muscle tone, I have cellulite, loose skin and my body is nothing like it used to be,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
The mum then shared photos of her body four months after giving birth, and discussed the weight she had put on.
“I gained four stone during this pregnancy, which is nothing compared to the six stone I gained carrying my twins three years ago,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
“Honestly though... I’m really not in any rush to tackle that last stone, it’s not about what I weigh, it’s about how I feel and I feel pretty good.”
She has been praised by fans for “showing what a real body looks like” after birth. One woman wrote: “You keep doing what you do, amazing, inspiring and a decent woman all-round. More celebrity mums need to do this.”