We celebrate it every year but many people don’t actually know much about the history of a number of our Christmas traditions.

The festival, which literally means Christ’s Mass, marks the birth of Jesus, although it is celebrated by many as a secular holiday today ever 25th December.

From carols to mince pies, many of our holiday traditions seem set in stone - but do you actually know where they came from?

Test your festive knowledge with our fiendishly difficult quiz....