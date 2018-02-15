Coleen Rooney has given birth to her fourth child with her husband Wayne.

The 31-year-old, who is also mum to Kai, seven, Klay, four, and one-year-old Kit, announced the news on Twitter on Thursday 15 February.

“So happy to welcome our baby boy Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz,” she wrote.

“He is beautiful.”