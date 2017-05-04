The Conservatives have become the second most popular student party as undergraduates “fail to forgive” the Liberal Democrats over their 2010 tuition fee U-turn, a new poll has revealed. A survey of 1,000 undergraduates found that 55% plan to vote for Labour in the General Election and one in six (18%) will back the Tories. The Lib Dems have just 12% support. In 2010, despite pledging to oppose tuition fee increases, the Lib Dems supported a move that saw university fees rise to £9,000 a year under the coalition.

POOL New / Reuters The Tories have been ranked as the second most popular party for students in a new poll

Ben Marks, Managing Director of YouthSight, which conducted the poll alongside the Higher Education Policy Institute, said: “Given the strong support from students for the Remain side in the referendum and the centrality of Brexit at this election, it is most surprising that the Liberal Democrats have benefited so little from their unequivocal opposition to Brexit.” He added: “They will have to work a lot harder to try and cleanse their brand of the damage inflicted by their volte face on student fees seven years ago, when most of the current undergraduate electorate was below voting age.” According to Marks, the Lib Dems “regularly enjoyed a 30% to 40% share among students” before 2010. However, when asked how favourable each of the main party leaders are, students today gave Tim Farron a score of minus 10. Theresa May ranked last last with a rating of minus 33.

PA Archive/PA Images The Lib Dem's tuition fee U-turn has been blamed for declining student support