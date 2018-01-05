We’ve launched Gym Buddies, an online fitness community to help you make lasting changes towards a healthier lifestyle. Sign up for daily motivation straight to your inbox, whether complete beginner or seasoned pro looking for a new challenge. We’ve all been there: you sign up to a new gym with the best of intentions in January, only to realise the classes on offer, the trainers or the facilities just aren’t for you. The result? A stressful year of paying for a gym you never use and one failed New Year’s resolution. The good news is you don’t have to tie yourself into an expensive year-long contract to join a gym in 2018. Many gyms around the UK now offer contract-free packages, meaning you can try as many gyms as your heart desires until you find the one that’s right for you. And trust us, if you find a gym you truly enjoy, improving your fitness will no longer feel like a chore. Check out a few of the packages on offer up and down the country below. We’ll see you on the treadmill. The Gym, Nationwide

Nationwide group The Gym runs fitness centres across the UK that are open 24 hours per day, seven days a week. The Gym does not tie you into any contract and prices start from £10.99 a month (depending on your location). This payment can be cancelled at any time. Once signed up, you’ll be able to use the gym facilities - which include at least 170 items of equipment and weights - plus join classes from HIIT to spin that are free of any additional charge. If that still sounds like too much commitment, day passes can be purchased from £5.99. PureGym, Nationwide

With over 200 gyms across the UK from Aberdeen to York, you shouldn’t struggle to find a PureGym near you. There are multiple package options available, including the off-peak package from £8.99 per month or the standard package from £17.99 per month. Prices vary depending on location, but crucially, all packages are contract-free. Membership will give you access to the gym equipment and includes free entry to more than 50 classes per week - just make sure you book your spot in advance. PureGym also offers a variety of trial passes all year round, but until 17 January, you can make the most of the New Year by ordering a completely free three-day pass online. YMCA Club, London

Central London’s largest gym YMCA Club offers a pay-as-you-go service, allowing fitness fans to purchase a day pass for £15. The large space has an impressive six exercise studios including a state-of-the-art cycling studio, plus a 25m swimming pool with a sauna and steam room. You’ll also find badminton courts and a table tennis area, plus a gym full of all the equipment you’d expect. The highlight of the gym may be its classes. The centre offers an impressive 125 classes per week, with sessions ranging from dance and yoga to body conditioning and TRX. Simply Gym, Nationwide

If you’re completely new to hitting the gym, buying a day pass can be a great way to test the waters. Simply Gym offers cheap day passes throughout the year, which can be purchased from reception for £6 at its 11 gyms nationwide. You can also attend classes without a membership for just £5. If you decide the gym is The One, you can sign up to monthly membership from £14.99, with complete freedom to cancel at any time once your first payment has cleared. Annual memberships are not refundable due to the discount you get when signing up for the year, but Simply Gym does offer a freeze in membership for a maximum of three months if you need to take a break due to injury or illness. EasyGym, Nationwide

EasyGym currently has 17 gyms across the UK: nine in London, three in the Birmingham area, as well as one in Bradford, Liverpool, Cardiff, Southampton and Slough. Memberships are all on a no-contract basis, meaning you can cancel at any given time by canceling your Direct Debit (with your bank) or emailing the gym’s customer services team. Membership prices depend on the location, varying from £12.99 at West Bromwich to £24.99 in some London gyms. The membership includes unlimited access to all equipment available, as well as any given classes in the gym, such as Insanity, boxercise and spinning. Day passes are also available from £6.99. EasyGym currently has a no joining fee offer running throughout January, saving new members £25 Everyone Active, Nationwide

