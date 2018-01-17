Jeremy Corbyn called for private firms to be “shown the door” by the Government as he accused Theresa May of “negligence” over the collapse of the construction giant Carillion.

The Labour leader said the PM must end the “costly racket” of private companies running public services, as he picked out failures by Virgin, Stagecoach, Capita and Atos to deliver on promises to the state.

During a testy exchange at PMQs dominated by the fate of Carillion, Corbyn said the “ruins” lay around May as he pressed her on contracts handed to the firm despite a major profits warning last year.

May hit back hard, however, saying his Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry had previously praised Carillion and a third of government contracts with Carillion were in fact let by the previous Labour government.

Summing up, Corbyn said: “This isn’t one isolated case of Government negligence and corporate failure - it’s a broken system.

“Under this Government, Virgin and Stagecoach can spectacularly mismanage the East Coast Main Line and be let off a £2 billion payment.

“Capita and Atos can continue to wreck the lives through damaging disability assessments of many people with disabilities and win more Government-funded contracts.

“G4S promised to provide security at the Olympics - failed to do so and the Army had to step in and save the day.