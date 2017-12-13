The Daily Express ran a “crusade” to get us out of the European Union, hit out at “arrogant Remainers” and demanded Britain “sever ties with Brussels NOW”.
But the tabloid has suddenly done a volte-face, tweeting a “SHOCK” warning that Brexit might actually be bad.
Many were shocked when it appeared to have had something of an epiphany.
It cited a report by the Rand Corporation, saying “a no-Brexit deal would cost the UK nearly five per cent of its overall GDP – around £104bn – over the course of ten years after Brexit”.