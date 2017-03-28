Sarah Vine’s column was sold on the front of the first edition of the Mail with the headline “Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!”, alongside a picture of Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon .

The Daily Mail has told its critics to “get a life”, despite being reported to IPSO over its “legs-it” front page .

Amelia Womack, deputy leader of the Green Party, told the Independent she had reported the Mail to the independent press regulator, claiming the newspaper had broken Clause 12 of the code which says editors must “avoid prejudicial or pejorative reference to an individual’s race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation or to any physical or mental illness or disability”.

Womack described the treatment of the prime minister and Scottish first minister as “entirely irrelevant and incredibly disrespectful”.

She added: “This headline and the further derogatory comments inside the paper would not have even been considered, let alone published, if the two politicians in question had been men.”

At the time of writing, IPSO said it had received around 900 complaints and counting about the front page.

But both the Mail and Sarah Vine have stood by their coverage, with the newspaper telling those unhappy with the front page and story to “get a life”: