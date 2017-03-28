As the nation collectively rubbed its eyes and struggled to figure out what century we’d woken up in thanks to Tuesday’s Daily Mail headline, some people used their disapproval to carry out some top-notch trolling of the newspaper.
The “newspaper of the year” was condemned on social media after featuring Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon on its front page next to the headline: “Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!”.
A second edition of the paper featured a slightly toned-down version of the story, saying it was columnist Sarah Vine’s “light-hearted verdict on the big showdown”.
The front page referred to a meeting in Glasgow between the prime minister and the Scottish first minister.
The pair held a tense head-to-head where the PM refused to give ground on the Sturgeon’s demand for a second independence referendum.
The newspaper’s coverage prompted widespread outcry - but many translated their irritation into instead mocking the Mail.
Social media users began to post pictures of their own limbs, with some even asking the paper to rate them.
Some also suggested some other things the Mail might be keen on featuring...
The Mail’s editor, Paul Dacre, also had his Wikipedia page hijacked in response to the front page.
The modified entry described Dacre as “an English Caveman editing British hate promoting paper the Daily Mail”.
The Mail splash prompted condemnation from MPs - including Jeremy Corbyn, Harriet Harman, Yvette Cooper, Ed Miliband - as well a a slew of others.