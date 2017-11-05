Damian Green Must Step Aside While Sexual Harassment Claims Are Investigated, Says Tory MP

Damian Green should stand aside form his job as first secretary of state while an investigation into his conduct is carried out, a Tory MP has said.

Heidi Allen told ITV’s Peston on Sunday it would be “completely normal” in any other industry for someone to be suspended. “If you are innocent you have nothing to worry about,” she said.

Her intervention came as Home Secretary Amber Rudd revealed the inquiry into her cabinet colleague would be widened to include allegations pornographic material was found on one of his parliamentary computers

Green has strongly denied the claims, made by ex-Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Bob Quick, that pornography was found his office in Westminster during a raid in 2008.

In a strongly worded statement, the de facto deputy prime minister said the allegation was “completely untrue” and “political smears”.

Anna Soubry, another Tory backbencher, has already called for Green to step aside.