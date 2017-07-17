Brexit Secretary David Davis is “thick as mince” and “lazy as a toad”, according to the brains behind the Vote Leave campaign.

Dominic Cummings launched the astonishing attack on the Brexit Secretary just hours after Davis returned from crucial talks in Brussels.

Cummings, the campaign director of Vote Leave, also claimed Theresa May “does not understand” the Brexit Bill unveiled last week, and it has a clause allowing the Government to drop everything in it if the EU demands it.

The comments are the latest rant from Cummings, who in recent weeks has admitted leaving the EU could be “an error” and said quitting Euratom is “unacceptable bullshit”.

Here is the latest attack on the Government from Cummings: