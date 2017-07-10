Vote Leave Campaign Chief Dominic Cummings Says Theresa May's Brexit Plan Is 'Unacceptable B*******'

Dominic Cummings, the man behind the EU referendum ‘Leave’ campaign, has slammed Theresa May’s approach to Brexit as “unacceptable bullshit”.

In a series of tweets posted on Monday, Cummings criticised the prime minister’s decision to withdraw the UK from the Euratom agency that overseas the safe movement of nuclear materials in Europe.

He added that if May did not change strategy then the likes of Boris Johnson should tell her to resign.