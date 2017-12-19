PA Wire/PA Images Labour MP David Lammy authored the review into judiciary representation earlier this year

New prosecution guidelines for minority offenders and a board to oversee diversity in the justice system are among proposals being made by the justice secretary in response to a landmark report into race disparity. The government announced on Tuesday it would implement most recommendations of the David Lammy review, but would not include targets for the recruitment of non-white judges. Labour MP Lammy said he was pleased so many recommendations were being acted upon but was “disappointed” with the lack of quotas to help push ethnic diversity within the judiciary. Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott has also criticised the response, saying: ”[T]he best that the government can come up with is a new “race & ethnicity” board!”

PA Wire/PA Images The UK Supreme Court does not have a single black or minority ethnic member among its 12 justices

The review, authored by Lammy and published in September, explored the disparity between races within the judicial system, including among judges who are predominantly white and male. It found black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) men and women make up 25% of prisoners, but just 14% of the population as a whole. And it highlighted the fact that none of the 12 Supreme Court justices comes from a non-white background. It also suggested 35 recommendations - most of which the government said on Tuesday it would now work towards. But Lammy hit out at the decision not to take up his recommendation to bring in quotes to ensure diverse representation among judges and magistrates by 2025. He said: “I am disappointed that the Government have not felt able to move forward on targets or goals to achieve a representative judiciary and magistracy. “My review demonstrated the lack of progress over the last decade in improving diversity amongst the judges that sit in our courts, and I am clear that more of the same will not work.”

PA Archive/PA Images Justice Secretary David Lidington, centre, alongside Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton, left, and Lord Chief Justice Lord Thomas, right