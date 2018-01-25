UK Free To Strike Trade Deals During Brexit Transition, David Davis Will Insist

Britain will be free to negotiate trade deals as soon as ‘Brexit day’ strikes, despite still having to follow EU rules, David Davis will insist on Friday.

In a keynote speech in Middlesbrough, the Brexit Secretary is expected to spell out the Government’s aims for an “implementation period” after leaving the bloc in March 2019.

Though the UK will effectively follow the regulations of the single market and customs union, it should also be allowed to open negotiations with other countries unhindered by Brussels.

But Davis is prepared for a clash with EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier over the prospect of carrying out independent trade talks and brokering deals which would come into force once the transition period is over.

The intervention comes after Davis clashed with prominent Tory Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg over the terms of the transition period which the influential backbencher claimed will leave the UK a “vassal state”.

The leading backbencher, who as head of the European Research Group (ERG) has the backing of at least 60 MPs, has also accused negotiators of being “cowed by the EU”.

Labour, meanwhile, said the Government were deeply split over Brexit and policy on the transition period “should have been resolved months ago”.

Davis will say: “As an independent country, no longer a member of the European Union - the United Kingdom will once again have its own trading policy.

“For the first time in more than 40 years, we will be able to step out and sign new trade deals with old friends, and new allies, around the globe.”