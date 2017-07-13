All Sections
    13/07/2017 09:28 BST

    Dawn O'Porter Announces Birth Of Second Son With Husband Chris O'Dowd And Reveals His Name

    His name is adorable ❤️

    Dawn O’Porter has given birth to her second son.

    The TV presenter shared a photo of her newborn wearing a bodysuit with a duck on the front and wrote: “Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap.”

    O’Porter revealed she gave birth on 1 July and she and her husband Chris O’Dowd have named their son Valentine.

    “He is so delicious,” she added. “Two sons, my goodness #soinlove.”

    A post shared by Dawn O'Porter (@hotpatooties) on

    “Lovely news,” one person wrote. “And wow, do they do that sleepsuit in adult sizes? Congratulations.”

    Another commented: “Yay to being a mummy of two boys, it’s the best club to be in. Congratulations, that is the cutest little duckling I’ve ever seen.”

    The couple, who are already parents to two-year-old Art, announced they were expecting their second child together in January 2017. 

    O’Porter made the announcement at the end of one of her ‘Get It On’ podcasts.

    “So I hope your 2017 is going really well, mine certainly is,” she said. “I am starting a new novel this week, I’m about to turn 38 and... I am pregnant.

    “So I’ll be investing in a lot of elasticated trousers and dusting off all my old vintage tents, not unlike a lot of people in January.”

    Congrats to the couple!

