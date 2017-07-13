Dawn O’Porter has given birth to her second son.

The TV presenter shared a photo of her newborn wearing a bodysuit with a duck on the front and wrote: “Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap.”

O’Porter revealed she gave birth on 1 July and she and her husband Chris O’Dowd have named their son Valentine.

“He is so delicious,” she added. “Two sons, my goodness #soinlove.”