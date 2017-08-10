The Defend Europe mission is raising a few eyebrows after a prolonged period of silence and an apparent stalling of its voyage. The ship chartered by the group, the C-Star, has spent the last few days circling off the coast of Tunisia, far from its intended target of the search and rescue zones near the Libyan shore.

MarineTrafic The C-Star highlighted in the red box, to the right, on the map above

Additionally, the last update from aboard the boat was a picture posted on Twitter four days ago, showing the crew shouting at a boat through a megaphone.

🇬🇧 Our crew sending a message to the Aquarius!#DefendEurope pic.twitter.com/ATxSNQwM8a — Defend Europe (@DefendEuropeID) August 6, 2017

Defend Europe’s mission is to “achieve a complete documentation and observation of the doings of those NGOs” with the ultimate aim of stopping them operating in the Mediterranean.

But the uncharacteristic silence from the group has prompted the founder of one of the NGOs in their sights, Oscar Champs of Proactiva Open Arms, to have a little dig at them.

🇬🇧 @DefendEuropeID 4days anchored. If you need help, just tell us, we're a rescue NGO and we have a tug boat. pic.twitter.com/074hnHoi0r — Oscar Camps (@campsoscar) August 9, 2017

It’s impossible to say for sure what is causing the reduced tempo of the Defend Europe mission - HuffPost UK has contacted the group but they have yet to respond. One possibility is that they could be in preparation for something big. Earlier this week a spokesperson for the group told HuffPost UK: “Within the next few days we also have another big surprise for NGOs, traffickers and the pro-migration media.” Or they could be stranded - the group was reportedly planning to dock in Tunisia but local protests and a ban on entering the country’s ports forced them to abandon that idea.

Fishermen at a Tunisian port prevented a ship carrying far-right anti-immigration activists from docking https://t.co/ePaUcjS5CS pic.twitter.com/hE4nj4UYWy — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 6, 2017

Sucedió ayer 8:30am en aguas internacionales. Patrullera guardacostas Libios, formados y financiados #UE, amenaza y dispara #OpenArms pic.twitter.com/tYqeBDFclF — PROACTIVA OPEN ARMS (@openarms_fund) August 8, 2017