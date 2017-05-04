A mum has publicly thanked a flight crew who went “above and beyond the call of duty” to help her son, who has autism, feel special.

Christine Bush, from New York, US, explained that she always arranges to pre-board planes because her son Henry can find the noise and crowds “overwhelming”.

As the family settled into their seats on a Delta airline flight from Minneapolis, a flight attendant called Natalie came over to check they had everything they needed.

Henry took an instant shine to her - and she returned his warmth.

“She was a friend to a little boy who doesn’t always feel like he has too many of those,” Bush wrote on Facebook on 1 May.