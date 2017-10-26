Dennis Skinner Backs Richard Leonard For Scottish Labour Leadership

Labour stalwart Dennis Skinner has backed Richard Leonard as the party’s next Scottish leader.

The Bolsover MP said the rest of Labour must “fit in” with Jeremy Corbyn and that Leonard offered the best chance of winning back power from the SNP.

In a video message shared with HuffPost UK, Skinner said he was sad he did not have a vote in the contest for Kezia Dugdale’s replacement.

“We’ve got a new leadership in Parliament and everyone with any sense knows that Jeremy now is going to be the leader for a considerable time, and what’s more, is in the running to be the next prime minister,” he added.

“But we have to make sure that everyone else fits in. And that means we’ve got to make sure that in Scotland we get a good leader.

“I think without any doubt whatsoever that Richard Leonard is the man for the job.”