Dolce & Gabbana Sparks Online Debate After Dressing Melania Trump Again

Dressing the First Lady of America has become somewhat of a stay-away-zone for a lot of fashion designers.
Before the inauguration in January this year, some designers even released public statements noting their refusal to dress Melania Trump.
One brand who hasn’t shied away from dressing the FLOTUS is Italian duo Dolce & Gabbana. Earlier this year, they dressed her for a party. And now again, in a black blazer for the official White House portrait.
Taking to Instagram, Stefano posted the photo yesterday and has since been met with very mixed comments from social media users.
“#DGWoman BEAUTIFUL #melaniatrump Thank you #madeinitaly” wrote the designer on Instagram.
Some applauded the brand’s decision by responding:
“Gained a follower and fan here! Always love all your collections and hearing you stand up for yourself makes me love you even more! Keep on keeping on, one wrote.
“That is real class, both from our First Lady, and by this legendary designer!” another responded.
“Gained another fan! Thank you for having the guts to stand up to the haters! I think I’ll go shopping for a few new D&G pieces!” someone commented.
Another wrote: “Thank you for dressing our beautiful First Lady! New follower and customer.”
Someone else commented: “Stunning woman wearing a gorgeous outfit. Thank you Stefano for standing up for her.”
While other Instagram users showed their disgust:
“This makes me want to unfollow my favourite designer,” one wrote.
“Shame on your support and attitude!” another commented.
Another wrote: “She looks like a woman of privilege with her designer clothes and humongous ring. She does not represent women of America, she represents the privileged 1 percent.”
“I unfollowed you because all you need is money. You don’t care about people,” another posted.
Awkward