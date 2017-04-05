Dolce & Gabbana Sparks Online Debate After Dressing Melania Trump Again

Dressing the First Lady of America has become somewhat of a stay-away-zone for a lot of fashion designers.

Before the inauguration in January this year, some designers even released public statements noting their refusal to dress Melania Trump.

One brand who hasn’t shied away from dressing the FLOTUS is Italian duo Dolce & Gabbana. Earlier this year, they dressed her for a party. And now again, in a black blazer for the official White House portrait.

Taking to Instagram, Stefano posted the photo yesterday and has since been met with very mixed comments from social media users.

“#DGWoman BEAUTIFUL #melaniatrump Thank you #madeinitaly” wrote the designer on Instagram.