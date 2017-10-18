A US Congresswoman has claimed Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed during an ambush in Niger earlier this month that he “must’ve known what he signed up for”.

Frederica Wilson was in the car with Myeshia Johnson when the President called to offer his condolences over the death of Army Sergeant La David Johnson.

“Sarcastically he said: ‘But you know he must have known what he signed up for,’” Wilson recounted to NBC6.

“How could you say that to a grieving widow? I couldn’t believe... and he said it more than once. I said this man has no feelings for anyone. This is a young woman with child who is grieved to her soul.”