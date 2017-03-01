All Sections
    • NEWS
    01/03/2017 12:25 GMT

    Donald Trump And Brexit Are The Butt Of Jokes At German Rose Monday Celebrations

    Ouch.

    The organisers behind an annual German carnival made no secret about their disdain for Donald Trump and Brexit earlier this week.

    The annual Rose Monday event, held in cities around Germany, was awash with satire, with many floats poking fun at events taking place in the political sphere.

    The new US president and the UK’s vote to leave the European Union were particularly popular themes. 

    • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
      Theresa May appears on one float.
    • Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters
      Lady Liberty holds the severed head of Donald Trump.
    • Ralph Orlowski / Reuters
      Donald Trump appears as an elephant.
    • Ralph Orlowski / Reuters
      Brexit was a recurring theme at the celebrations.
    • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
      Donald Trump, Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders appear alongside Adolf Hitler.
    • PATRIK STOLLARZ via Getty Images
      Donald Trump is depicted as Darth Vader and his cabinet as Imperial Army Troopers.

    Rose Monday is also known as Shrove Monday, the Monday before Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday.

    German chancellor Angela Merkel issued a not-so-subtle warning to Trump shortly after his victory in the US election at the end of 2016.

    Merkel said she would only offer “close cooperation” dependent on his commitment to equal rights. 

    The German Chancellor, who has been the driving force behind the EU’s acceptance of hundreds of thousands of refugees, said her relationship with Trump would only succeed if he upheld “the dignity of man, independent of origin”.

    Conversations