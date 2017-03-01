The organisers behind an annual German carnival made no secret about their disdain for Donald Trump and Brexit earlier this week.
The annual Rose Monday event, held in cities around Germany, was awash with satire, with many floats poking fun at events taking place in the political sphere.
The new US president and the UK’s vote to leave the European Union were particularly popular themes.
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
-
Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters
-
Ralph Orlowski / Reuters
-
Ralph Orlowski / Reuters
-
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
-
PATRIK STOLLARZ via Getty Images
Rose Monday is also known as Shrove Monday, the Monday before Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday.
German chancellor Angela Merkel issued a not-so-subtle warning to Trump shortly after his victory in the US election at the end of 2016.
Merkel said she would only offer “close cooperation” dependent on his commitment to equal rights.
The German Chancellor, who has been the driving force behind the EU’s acceptance of hundreds of thousands of refugees, said her relationship with Trump would only succeed if he upheld “the dignity of man, independent of origin”.