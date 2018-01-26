Donald Trump has ‘apologised’ for retweeting far-right Britain First, saying he knows nothing about the group and has only just learnt they are “horrible, racist people”.

In an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan aired on Good Morning Britain on Friday morning, the President said he wasn’t aware of the impact of the incident as it “wasn’t a big story” in the United States.

When asked if he would be willing to apologise as “it would go a long way” to help US-UK relations, Trump said: “Here’s what’s fair - if you’re telling me they’re horrible, racist people I would certainly apologise - I know nothing about them.

Morgan asked: ”You would disavow yourself of people like that?”

Trump replied: “I don’t want to be involved with people like that but you’re telling me about these people because I know nothing about these people.”

But the President’s words have been questioned by some who suggest it fell short of an actual apology.