Despite the US administration undergoing one of its most disruptive weeks, President Donald Trump appears to be under the illusion that everything is A-okay.

Yesterday’s dismissal of Trump’s, ahem, colourful communications director Anthony Scaramucci comes after he managed to offend several of Trump’s staff in just ten days on the job, including his since-resigned chief of staff Reince Priebus. The White House said Scaramucci is out to allow incoming chief of staff John Kelly “a clean slate” to build his team.

Now Trump, in an apparent attempt to do some damage control for the clear chaos going on around him, has taken to his favourite mode of communication to let the public know that everything’s going swimmingly.