Donald Trump has found unlikely support from some British Conservative MPs, who defended the US President against charges of sexism and racism.

MPs today debated whether Trump should be afforded the full pomp and ceremony of a UK state visit and an audience with the Queen, as was offered just days after his inauguration.

It was prompted by a petition signed by 1.8 million people calling for Trump’s visit to be downgraded, and came as thousands protested against his arrival outside the gates of the Palace of Westminster.

The debate in Westminster Hall, a secondary chamber of the House of Commons usually reserved for fringe issues, is inconsequential since it’s non-binding and Prime Minister Theresa May has made clear she will ignore the petition.

Sir Alan Duncan, the Government minister responding to the debate, said the visit “should happen and will happen”.