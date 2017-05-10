Hillary and the Dems loved and praised FBI Director Comey just a few days ago. Original evidence was overwhelming, should not have delayed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2016

2) The Real Reason? Many commentators believe the motive behind the firing is obvious and The New York Times were made it perfectly clear in an editorial: Mr. Comey was fired because he was leading an active investigation that could bring down a president. Though compromised by his own poor judgment, Mr. Comey’s agency has been pursuing ties between the Russian government and Mr. Trump and his associates, with potentially ruinous consequences for the administration.

fired by Trump:



Sally Yates

Preet Bharara

James Comey



allegedly investigating Trump:



Sally Yates

Preet Bharara

James Comey — Manish Singh (@Manish_05Singh) May 10, 2017

Front page of the NYT tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bWwO9rFLro — Lance Booth (@lancekbooth) May 10, 2017

3) The Inspiration The recommendation for the shock move came from Attorney General Jeff Sessions who in March had to recuse himself from the same investigation for failing to disclose two meetings with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, in 2016.

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation...but recommended firing Comey...who was leading that investigation.



How is that ok? — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 9, 2017

4) The Timing Comey was addressing FBI colleagues in Los Angeles when the news of his firing aired on a TV news channel playing in the room. He initially though it was a “fairly funny prank” until frantic staff ushered him into a side room and he was handed the letter written by the President. 5) The Weird Bit The full letter reads: Dear Director Comey: I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately. While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau. It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores the public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission. I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors. Donald J. Trump What is odd is the line: “... I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation”. The White House could not elaborate on when these three occasions were and Comey has not said anything publicly to that effect. He has however, confirmed an FBI investigation “that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government”. The purposeful inclusion of the line betrays Trump’s ongoing obsession with the scandal and the lengths he will go to to deflect attention away from it, as seen in recent tweets.

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

...Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

6) The Historical Echoes Democrats slammed Trump’s action, comparing it to President Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” decision to fire the independent special prosecutor overseeing the Watergate investigation in 1973, which prompted the resignations of the Justice Department’s top two officials.

Bettmann via Getty Images President Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

“This is Nixonian,” Senator Bob Casey, declared on Twitter. “Outrageous,” said Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, calling for Comey to immediately be summoned to testify to Congress about the status of the Trump-Russia investigation. Representative Adam Schiff of California, top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said the White House was “brazenly interfering” in the probe, reports the Associated Press. Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona said Congress must form a special committee to investigate Russia’s interference in the election.

3rd US official investigating Trump campaign's Russian links sacked: Preet Bharara, Sally Yates, now James Comey. Getting that 1973 feeling? — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) May 10, 2017

7) The Fallout It will be huge. It already is. Representative John Conyers, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said: “Today’s action by President Trump completely obliterates any semblance of an independent investigation into Russian efforts to influence our election, and places our nation on the verge of a constitutional crisis. “Today’s actions reek of a cover up and appear to be part of an ongoing effort by the Trump White House to impede the investigation into Russian ties and interference in our elections.” Democrat Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, said yesterday he had told Trump personally that the firing was a “big mistake”.

Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, "I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer." Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017