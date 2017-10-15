Hillary Clinton Compares Donald Trump To Harvey Weinstein In BBC Interview

#marr with @HillaryClinton on Harvey Weinstein, Trump and Bill Clinton's accusers. See the whole interview on BBC1, Sunday at 9am. pic.twitter.com/Lz8vrGs81W

Hillary Clinton has called the alleged conduct of Harvey Weinstein “disgusting” and “heartbreaking” before comparing the disgraced movie mogul to Donald Trump.

The failed candidate for US President heaped praise on the women who spoke out against the once-powerful film producer Weinstein, who now faces multiple accusations of sexual harassment, rape and assault.

But she swiftly pointed out how her former rival Trump was guilty of abusing women. Referring to the tape in which Trump said he felt free to “grab [women] by the pussy”, she added: “After all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office”.

Asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show for her reaction to the accusations against Weinstein, Clinton said: “I was shocked and appalled because I have known him through politics as many Democrats have.”

Weinstein was a regular donor to the Democrats and has strenuously denied all of the allegations against him.

She went on: “It was just disgusting and the stories that have come out were heartbreaking and I really commend the women who have been willing to step forward now and tell their stories.”